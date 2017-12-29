WWTP Welcomes Big Improvements

The Truth or Consequences Wastewater Treatment Plant continues to move through a series of major upgrades and renovations as 2018 is set to arrive. Earlier this week, contracted crews with SmithCo Construction were focusing on the Phase-Two installation of two new concrete clarifiers. Wastewater Division Director Jesus Salayandia said this addition would greatly enhance the facility’s operational capacity. Salayandia also confirmed the full completion of Phase-One upgrades and looked forward to seeing the remaining improvements in place and operational within the not-too-distant future.