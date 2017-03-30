Workshop Clears The Water

Sierra County municipal leaders gathered for a special workshop Monday afternoon March 27. The special gathering was convened in order to better define issues and local goals relating to the future designation and maintenance of a minimum pool of water for Elephant Butte Lake.
Area leaders were joined by a contingent of authorities including state engineer Tom Blaine, representatives from the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR), Elephant Butte Irrigation District (EBID) Manager Gary Esslinger, Santa Fe attorney Pete Domenici Jr. and a number of other officials, all experienced with water rights and water management in New Mexico.