Work Begins At Animal Shelter

T-or-C Police Chief Lee Alirez confirmed that construction of the community animal shelter broke ground this week and said the project was presently anticipated to take approximately four months to complete. Funding for this effort was caught up in the recent state budget crisis and temporarily placed on hold. When completed the modest metal structure now in place (above) at the former Armory complex will include added office and kennel space, as well as a full compliment of necessary equipment and items already on hand. Alirez said he was very pleased to see the project move forward and emphasized his appreciation for the efforts community volunteers brought to the initiative.