Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Work Begins At Animal Shelter

Posted on: June 8, 2017 12:36 pm

T-or-C Police Chief Lee Alirez confirmed that construction of the community animal shelter broke ground this week and said the project was presently anticipated to take approximately four months to complete. Funding for this effort was caught up in the recent state budget crisis and temporarily placed on hold. When completed the modest metal structure now in place (above) at the former Armory complex will include added office and kennel space, as well as a full compliment of necessary equipment and items already on hand. Alirez said he was very pleased to see the project move forward and emphasized his appreciation for the efforts community volunteers brought to the initiative.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400