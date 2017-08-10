Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Womens Recovery Shelter Permit Ok’d

Posted on: August 10, 2017 12:54 pm
money-drugs

Following up on an item postponed during the board’s July 26 session, Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) city commissioners once again addressed a special permit request August 9. Local resident Phyllis Mecca is seeking to establish a women’s recovery program and shelter at the former Oasis Motel, 819 Date Street.
During the July 26 session, commissioners listened to concerns from neighboring residents, business owners and T-or-C Police Chief Lee Alirez, which highlighted issues surrounding a previous effort to establish a different form of recovery program at that same location.
Concerns about Mecca’s proposal were primarily focused on whether, or not, the shelter would pose an increased risk of crime for the surrounding community.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400