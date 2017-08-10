Womens Recovery Shelter Permit Ok’d

Following up on an item postponed during the board’s July 26 session, Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) city commissioners once again addressed a special permit request August 9. Local resident Phyllis Mecca is seeking to establish a women’s recovery program and shelter at the former Oasis Motel, 819 Date Street.
During the July 26 session, commissioners listened to concerns from neighboring residents, business owners and T-or-C Police Chief Lee Alirez, which highlighted issues surrounding a previous effort to establish a different form of recovery program at that same location.
Concerns about Mecca’s proposal were primarily focused on whether, or not, the shelter would pose an increased risk of crime for the surrounding community.