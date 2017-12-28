Sierra County Sentinel

Woman Crashes Into Buildings Arrested For Child Abuse, DUI

Posted on: December 28, 2017 3:39 pm
Police beat

A 27-year-old mother of three faces her second set of abandonment or abuse of a child charges after an early Christmas Eve morning crash, where her young children were passengers in the SUV she crashed into a pillar between the Comfort Inn and Denny’s Restaurant.
Britt E. (Marr) Diaz was sentenced to 364 days of unsupervised probation on May 4, 2017 for a July 2016 incident, which landed her behind bars on two charges of abandonment of a child. Through a plea deal with the Seventh Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Diaz pled no contest to one count; the second charge was dis-missed and she received a punishment of one year, less one day, of unsupervised probation.
Despite that sentence less than eight months ago, Diaz admitted to witnesses, paramedics and police that she had drank beer, smoked weed and taken sleeping pills before driving her newer model grey SUV.

