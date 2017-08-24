Winston Man Arrested For Child Abuse

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Winston area in early August to take a report of two stolen solar panels from a water tank. The victim reported to Sierra County Sheriff’s Deputy Torres that she had gone to check the tank on August 5 and that the panels were there. When she went back the following day she found fresh tire tracks, a discarded soda can and two missing solar panels.
The victim told police that she couldn’t be certain who had stolen the panels, but believed it was the traditional suspects when something is stolen in the Winston area.