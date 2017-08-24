Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Winston Man Arrested For Child Abuse

Posted on: August 24, 2017 10:44 am
Police beat

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Winston area in early August to take a report of two stolen solar panels from a water tank. The victim reported to Sierra County Sheriff’s Deputy Torres that she had gone to check the tank on August 5 and that the panels were there. When she went back the following day she found fresh tire tracks, a discarded soda can and two missing solar panels.
The victim told police that she couldn’t be certain who had stolen the panels, but believed it was the traditional suspects when something is stolen in the Winston area.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400