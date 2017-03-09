Watching The River Flow

Earlier this week, Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) authorities opened up the gates of Elephant Butte Dam, officially kicking off the 2017 irrigation season. While regulated to a trickle throughout the winter months, the river basin just below the dam was clearly bank full and running steady early Tuesday morning, March 7. In this perennial process, BOR officials move water from Elephant Butte reservoir to Caballo Lake, where it is temporarily held, before being distributed to satisfy agricultural needs in southern New Mexico, West Texas and Mexico.