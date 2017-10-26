Sierra County Sentinel

Walking Town Event

Posted on: October 26, 2017 12:57 pm
Officials with MainStreet Truth or Consequences (T-or-C), in association with AARP Real Possibilities, will be hosting two special walking tours of the city’s downtown business district, and everyone is invited to join in.
The walking tours will be led by mayor Steve Green and are anticipated to take about 30 minutes to complete. Participants will have the opportunity to learn more about the Downtown Walk initiative, as well as to check out the new sidewalk replacement project and to gain insight into future development plans.
•The first walk is set for Friday morning, October 27 and is scheduled to take off from the Healing Waters Plaza at 10 a.m.
•The second walk will be held Monday evening, October 30. This tour is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will also embark from the Healing Waters Plaza.

