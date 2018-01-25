Voters Halt T-or-C Plans

Thursday, January 25, a canvass of votes will confirm the results of the January 23 referendum regarding the City of Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) plans for the construction of a law enforcement complex at the former National Guard armory.
While a final count is required, a hand tally after the polls closed Tuesday rendered a clear majority opposed to the city’s plans. With a total of 527 voters participating, ballots supporting the initiative were convincingly outweighed by those cast in favor of halting the project.
The election’s result marks a welcomed victory for a small group of citizens, who have consistently voiced opposition to the development.
Following the city commission’s decision to move forward with the project last September, local resident Ron Fenn initiated a petition and spurring a true grassroots response, quickly attained the necessary support. The petition was formally presented to the city October 13 and once certified, prompted Tuesday’s election.