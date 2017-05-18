Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Village Welcomes New Trustees

Posted on: May 18, 2017 11:41 am
village-new-trustees

After formally accepting the resignation of Trustee Wanpen Root during their May 11 regular meeting, the Village of Williamsburg Board of Trustees turned their attention to two new applicants and subsequently approved the appointment of both candidates with unanimous votes.
Joining the board to fill out the current Position-4 Trustee term will be Mary Gagne and taking over Position-2 Trustee responsibilities will be long time community resident William Frazier.
Board members have been working short staffed since early February, when former Trustee Ron Hoskins Sr. tendered his resignation, and were then faced with quorum concerns, when Trustee Root submitted her letter of resignation in mid-April.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400