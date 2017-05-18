Village Welcomes New Trustees

After formally accepting the resignation of Trustee Wanpen Root during their May 11 regular meeting, the Village of Williamsburg Board of Trustees turned their attention to two new applicants and subsequently approved the appointment of both candidates with unanimous votes.
Joining the board to fill out the current Position-4 Trustee term will be Mary Gagne and taking over Position-2 Trustee responsibilities will be long time community resident William Frazier.
Board members have been working short staffed since early February, when former Trustee Ron Hoskins Sr. tendered his resignation, and were then faced with quorum concerns, when Trustee Root submitted her letter of resignation in mid-April.