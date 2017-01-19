Village Approves Security Upgrade

With a unanimous vote Thursday, January 12, the Village of Williamsburg Board of Trustees supported a motion to proceed with the installation of cameras and other equipment necessary to better secure the village hall’s administrative offices.
After reviewing a number of proposals, trustees acknowledged all of the bids came in under $5,000. It was noted that because of this, board approval of a specific bid would not be required and members agreed to defer a final decision on the contractor to Mayor Deb Stubblefield and Clerk/Treasurer Linda Bauer.