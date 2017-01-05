Sierra County Sentinel

Vets’ Home Mgmt To Change Hands

Posted on: January 5, 2017 2:28 pm
The New Mexico Departments of Health (DOH) and Veterans Services (DVS) announced this week the proposed transfer of management from DOH to DVS to continue improving services to New Mexico’s veterans and their families.
The transfer will help build on the progress the two agencies have made in serving New Mexico’s veterans by ensuring the state agency charged with serving those who’ve served our state and country in the U.S. Armed Forces oversees the home’s oper- ations. The change is planned for an effective date of July 1, 2017.

