A small but cheerful crowd of local residents and guests gathered at Truth or Consequences’ Healing Waters Plaza for the sec- ond annual New Year’s Eve Turtle Ascension, Saturday, December 31.
The ceremony, which hoisted a small turtle effigy (aka Theresa Tortuga) to the top of the plaza’s
new pergola, was actually held two hours before the local clocks marked the start of 2017. While a bit early, this assured partici- pating revelers had time to re- treat to warmer surroundings before officially welcoming the incoming year.