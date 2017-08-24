Sierra County Sentinel

Tiger Stadium Spruced Up For Season

Posted on: August 24, 2017 10:43 am
Tiger-Stadium-tigers-3x-8.25.17

Tiger Stadium is decked out in her Sunday best, or in this case, her Friday night best. All is now ready for the just begun Tiger football season. Saturday, August 26 the team, parents and family, boosters and a few stalwart athletes from the HSHS Tigers cheer team came out to give the place a major face-lift.
Gone is all the scraggily growth that was spreading across the hill side, and obscuring the twelve foot high letters in white stone spelling Tigers. Many truckloads of brush has been cut and hauled away, and the stonework lettering repainted.
Also the sideline benches and tables for the athletes were repainted. The coaches supervising the work guaranteed they would be dry in plenty of time for Friday’s game. Trash barrels throughout the stadium and the wall along the walkway up to the stands were also painted. The hard work of the 35 to 40 volunteers who came out was finished before the sun went down.

