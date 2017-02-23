TCPD Catch Criminals In The Act

Truth or Consequences Police have been kept busy taking numerous reports of burglaries in recent months. The great police work can be attributed to the arrest of two alleged burglars caught in the act this past week who broke into properties in the same area on East Third Ave.
T-or-C Police Det. A. Laux received information from the homeowner of 618 North Highway 51 (East Third Ave.) that he believed his home was going to be burglarized while he was out of town. Det. Laux began watching the property, and on the night of Feb. 19 Det. Laux and Officer Bojorquez determined that someone had entered the home.