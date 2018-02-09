TCMS Cheer Winners In First Competition

Truth or Consequences Middle School Cheer team took their performance to Albuquerque and came home with the first place trophy for their middle school division. The Saturday, February 3 Spirit of Hope Challenge was the first ever competition entered by the team and they were a sensation, winning not only first place, but also rave reviews from judges and other coaches. For a first time entry, the team was not at all fazed by the big schools that sent teams, nor by the bright lights and plenty of spectators who were there to watch the event. Instead they performed their complicated and visually compelling routine nearly flawlessly, with high energy, poise and focus.Though regional competitions are not needed at the middle school level in order to qualify for state, Coach Isabel Young-Garcia and the team wanted to get some competitive experience. They got that and more. Shown above is part of the winning routine. Posing with the trophy in the middle of Tingley Coliseum, Albuquerque, the cheer team had much to celebrate. They are, as pictured, front row, (l-to-r): Jordan Mather, Brooklynn Garcia, Sabinah Cabrough and Veronica Monsabiaz. Back row standing (l-to-r): Kayley Jo Salas, Kalista Cates, Alie Montoya, Miranda Monsabiaiz, Coach Belle Young-Garcia, Elisha Ariola, Chris-tine Pinili and Elizabeth Bolke. Well done to the TCMS Cheer Team!