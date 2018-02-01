A Tall Work Order

Contractors were reportedly replacing an antenna unit atop the large communication tower located along North Kopra St. Monday, January 29. This high wire act was taking place while many in the community were experiencing cell phone issues and some may have connected the two. A check of the situation revealed that a fiber optic cable in Doña Ana County was severed and deemed to be responsible for service interruptions experienced in Sierra County. The cell tower maintenance was therefore not involved, but was nonetheless a spectacular operation to observe.