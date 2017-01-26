T-or-C Sets Table For Action

Truth or Consequences (T-or- C) City Commissioners addressed a lengthy agenda during their January 24 regular meeting. While finalizing several issues during the morning’s session, commissioners primarily set the table for a number of significant actions, which are now slated for board consideration in the coming weeks.
Included in the morning’s discussions and postponed for future action was a proposed resolution (No. 07 16/17) revising fee structures and policies relating to the use of municipal parks and facilities, as well as a measure seeking to formally name the city’s soon-to-be-developed dog park.