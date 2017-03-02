T-or-C Schools To Try 4 Day Week

The District Municipal School Board held a working meeting Wednesday, March 1 to hear presentations that looked at the option of a four-day school week for T-or-C Schools. The four-day plan has been under review and discussion for quite some time now, and there has been a trial run scheduled for this spring since current school calendar was finalized last year. In April, when students return after parent conferences it will be to a week that does not include Friday classes.
The board heard presentations from Shelli Montoya, representing the local National Education Association, the negotiating body representing the teachers, and Shara Montoya, who also has been working on this issue. Both are teachers at HSHS. They also heard presentations from Paul Beniot formerly the Superintendent of the Floyd Municipal Schools, near Portales, and Aaron McKinney from Tucumcari Schools. Both went to a four-day plan over a decade ago.