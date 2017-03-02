T-or-C Citizens Air Views

Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) city commissioners and administrative staff welcomed community members for a special town hall forum, Monday, February 27. The two-hour gathering attracted a small but attentive group of locals, who were all offered an opportunity to share concerns or suggestions about the city’s current operations and/or future goals. Commission members convened the evening session in order to include community perceptions and recommendations in 2017/2018 budget decisions, which board members will be addressing in the coming weeks.