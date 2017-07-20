Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

SVH Construction Poised To Begin

Posted on: July 20, 2017 10:43 am
SVH Prep

Contractors unloaded several pieces of heavy equipment and began site preparation for first phase construction of Sierra Vista Hospital’s (SVH) new facilities Monday morning, July 17. The project’s initial phase will include relocation of the hospital’s helipad, construction of new parking facilities, as well as a variety of preliminary tasks that will pave the way for major construction in phase-two of the initiative. With equipment arriving the east side parking lot will be closed for at two weeks. Clinic patients are encouraged to use the front parking lot and a shuttle service will be provided to the clinic.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400