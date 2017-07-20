SVH Construction Poised To Begin

Contractors unloaded several pieces of heavy equipment and began site preparation for first phase construction of Sierra Vista Hospital’s (SVH) new facilities Monday morning, July 17. The project’s initial phase will include relocation of the hospital’s helipad, construction of new parking facilities, as well as a variety of preliminary tasks that will pave the way for major construction in phase-two of the initiative. With equipment arriving the east side parking lot will be closed for at two weeks. Clinic patients are encouraged to use the front parking lot and a shuttle service will be provided to the clinic.