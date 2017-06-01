SVH CEO Resigns

Issues surrounding the management of Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) continued to mount, as the governing board’s May 31 regular meeting culminated with the resignation of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mike Zimmerman.
This development and a series of other internal matters prompted the governing board to roll up their sleeves for an extended executive session.
In addition to the now vacant CEO position, the afternoon’s agenda included planned closed-door discussions concerning staff attrition, satisfaction, and performance, as well as hospital leadership concerns. The board’s executive session further included discussion concerning a list of sub-contractors for the first phase of the hospital construction project, which was tabled during the regular meeting.