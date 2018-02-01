Down, SVH Aims For Fiscal Fix

Despite a persistent downturn in hospital income over the first six months of the present fiscal cycle, Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) authorities expressed confidence in recovery efforts and for plans in place to right the facility’s operational and fiscal standing.
In his financial report covering the month of December, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Dan Galles noted several improving factors, before confirming a net-loss of approximately $351,000 for the month. After acknowledging this was balanced against a net-in-come of approximately $89,000, Galles said SVH has incurred an approximate $2.46 million loss over the first six months of the present fiscal year.
Offering an assessment of the situation, the CFO said the largest factor driving the underperformance was a reduction in patient volume (from figures anticipated in the budget). He further noted that the month of December saw the lowest Patient-Day numbers for the year thus far.