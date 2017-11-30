Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

SVH Approves QHR Contract

Posted on: November 30, 2017 1:15 pm
sierra-vista-hospital-svh-logo

During a special meeting November 21, Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) governing board members approved the proposed extension of its current management contract with Quorum Health Resources (QHR).
This measure will ensure the present management team will remain in place for a renewed contract term of two years.
The board’s decision to retain QHR indicates their search for a more permanent management team will likely be moved off the front burner, but it also assures consistent administrative oversight will be in place through the new hospital construction project.
CONSTRUCTION ISSUES ADDRESSED
With a unanimous vote, governing board members approved a contract with IASIS Healthcare for the design, procurement and installation of a new IT system, necessary to bring about proper integration of the new hospital’s operations.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400