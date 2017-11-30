SVH Approves QHR Contract

During a special meeting November 21, Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) governing board members approved the proposed extension of its current management contract with Quorum Health Resources (QHR).
This measure will ensure the present management team will remain in place for a renewed contract term of two years.
The board’s decision to retain QHR indicates their search for a more permanent management team will likely be moved off the front burner, but it also assures consistent administrative oversight will be in place through the new hospital construction project.
CONSTRUCTION ISSUES ADDRESSED
With a unanimous vote, governing board members approved a contract with IASIS Healthcare for the design, procurement and installation of a new IT system, necessary to bring about proper integration of the new hospital’s operations.