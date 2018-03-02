Superintendent Interviews Complete

The search for the new schools superintendent is progressing on schedule with inter-views having taken place early in week, February 26-28. All interviews are not complete. Each of the five candidates met with the three committees spending as much as an hour with each. Now the committees will evaluate those interviewed with each committee sending to the school board the two that they would recommend, and their evaluation of their interview performance. One candidate, Gregory Rock-hold, had to interview via Skype due to administrative responsibilities that did not allow his absence from his school during school hours. The five candidates interviewed two have a local connection and will be known to many in Sierra County. Dr. Renee Garcia is currently the Principal of Truth or Consequences Middle School (TCMS). During her tenure the school has achieved top marks in the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) annual school grading, earning an A-Grade two years running.