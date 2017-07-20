Storm Hits Hard

Violent winds from a passing storm whipped through Sierra County Wednesday afternoon July 19, kicking up dust and debris leaving a trail of damage in its wake.
First reports centered most of the apparent heavy damage in Truth or Consequences, where a post-storm tour found numerous fallen trees, broken limbs and roof damage to a several structures.
The hardest hit establishment appeared to be the Sunset Grill, 1301 North Date Street, which lost an air-conditioning unit and a significant portion of roofing material.
The city’s Ralph Edwards Park also sustained damage to sidewalks as two large trees were toppled near the basketball courts. These trees provided the only nearby shade for players and fans and they will be missed.