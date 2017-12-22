Spaceport Tours Return

Spaceport America, the world’s first purpose-built commercial spaceport located in eastern Sierra County, New Mexico, announced this week the re-launch of the Spaceport America Experience Tour.
In partnership with Final Frontier Tours, space enthusiasts and visitors can now have a hands-on, fun experience inside a real commercial space launch facility.
“We are excited to welcome back visitors from around the world to Spaceport America and to New Mexico,” said Rosa Bañuelos, Spaceport America Business Development.
Visitors begin their journey at the Spaceport America Visitor Center, an historic adobe building located at 301 S. Foch St. in Truth or Consequences, NM, where the old frontier meets the new. The Visitor Center is packed with exciting educational and interactive space exhibits and is the point of embarkation for the tour to the spaceport. Visitors can purchase tour tickets online or in person prior to journeying out to the Spaceport America site on rolling multi-media theater shuttles.