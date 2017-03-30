SJOA Watching For Cutbacks

The state’s budget woes are already reverberating through one of Sierra County’s most vulnerable populations, its senior citizens.
Following a contentious 2017 legislative session that ended in March, Gov. Susana Martinez implemented a state hiring freeze and vows to call a special session for the third consecutive year – to try to renegotiate a balanced budget in light of plunging revenues from the oil and gas industry.
The legislature approved a $6.1 billion budget that includes $128 million in spending above projected incoming revenue, and includes about $350 million in tax increases.