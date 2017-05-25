Simmering Issues Boil Over At SVH

You choose; suspicions about financial mishandling, worries about the substantial debt Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) poses for the community, brinksmanship, politics, personal issues, or recent solar events? Whatever is driving present interactions between SVH’s Joint Powers Commission (JPC), governing board and administrative staff has yet to be revealed through the public discourse offered during recent hospital board sessions. Aside from curt comments, raised eyebrows, scowls and an obvious effort by all parties to maintain confidentiality about the issues at hand, both the JPC and governing board have offered the public very little toward identifying the source of all the smoke that seems to have been increasing in density of late.