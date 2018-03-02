Sierra County’s EAA Takes Flight

With a formal ribbon cutting Saturday, February 24, the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1615 celebrated its formation and opened the hangar door for a renewed local interest in aviation.
Doing the official honors (inset l-to-r) chapter vice-president Mark Bleth, T-or-C chamber of commerce president Hans Townsend, EAA chapter president Larry Mullenax, public arts board members Sid Bryan and Cary “Jagger” Gustin, helped to cut the ribbon and joined to welcome the group’s first project, restoring the airport’s prized T-33.
Long weathered from its active service and sub-sequent post on display at the airport’s entrance, the historic T-33 jet was recognized by the EAA as a unique artifact with a storied history. Agreeing the aircraft required better treatment, members of the group arranged its relocation to the nearby hangar and staged Saturday’s event as an initial fundraiser for the restoration project.