Posted on: November 2, 2017 12:55 pm

Do you miss the “Good Ol’ Days,” when a good time was watching all the spruced up cars cruising downtown on a Friday night? Come bask in the nostalgia with MainStreet Truth or Consequences during the Scoop the Loop event this Friday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Vintage and classic vehicles will take to the streets of T-or-C to cruise the down-town loop of Main and Broad-way. Bring the kiddos to see what cars were like before power windows and unleaded gasoline.
Following the Scoop will be a Mix and Mingle at Grapes Gallery (407 Main). There will be food, drinks, and music from the ‘50s and ‘60s. Tickets are just $7.
To participate in the cruise, meet at the Healing Waters Plaza (behind the Visitor Center on Foch) at 5 p.m. For more information, call 575-740-6180.

