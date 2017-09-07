Schools To Be Honored By State PED

Two local schools in Sierra County will be honored at a ceremony to be held in T-or-C, Friday, September 8. The event will feature representatives of the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) who are traveling the state in what they have named the “Straight A Express.” This is a tour of the fifty school districts in the state tht have the most successful schools in the state. They are giving special recognition to those schools in New Mexico that achieved the highest mark of an “A” in the recent school grading by the state.
In T-or-C we have two schools to be so honored. Both T-or-C Middle School (TCMS) and the T-or-C Elementary School (TCES) have earned this distinction. NMPED representatives will be on hand at TCMS at 8 a.m. and at TCES at 8:30. The representatives will tour each school and present the principals with a banner celebrating their achievement.