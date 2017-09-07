Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Schools To Be Honored By State PED

Posted on: September 7, 2017 10:26 am
kids holding books

Two local schools in Sierra County will be honored at a ceremony to be held in T-or-C, Friday, September 8. The event will feature representatives of the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) who are traveling the state in what they have named the “Straight A Express.” This is a tour of the fifty school districts in the state tht have the most successful schools in the state. They are giving special recognition to those schools in New Mexico that achieved the highest mark of an “A” in the recent school grading by the state.
In T-or-C we have two schools to be so honored. Both T-or-C Middle School (TCMS) and the T-or-C Elementary School (TCES) have earned this distinction. NMPED representatives will be on hand at TCMS at 8 a.m. and at TCES at 8:30. The representatives will tour each school and present the principals with a banner celebrating their achievement.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400