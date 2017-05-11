School Threats Causing Big Concern

“Rumor and hear-say” of a possible planned attack on Hot Springs High School (HSHS) are said to be the cause of low attendance on Tuesday, May 9.
According to Truth or Consequences Police Chief Lee Alirez, HSHS faculty notified TCPD School Resource Officer Ted Ontiveros on May 8 of a rumor that a student was possibly planning an attack the following day. Officers, with the assistance of New Mexico State Police, began interviewing students, even calling them in after school hours Monday to get to the bottom of the allegations.