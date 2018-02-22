School Security Studied As New Construction Begins

Discussions about school security, while not front and center in the presentation of the school district’s master facilities plan, found there way into the board-room nonetheless. The issue of enhanced school security, one of concern across the country and right here in Sierra County was addressed by board members and will be part of the final version of the master facilities plan when it is submitted for approval in April. The board, meeting in a working session followed by their regular monthly meeting Thursday, February 15 tackled a number of issues.
PILOT PROJECT – The board heard a proposal put forth by Sierra County Manager, Bruce Swingle on behalf of the county and Southern Power Company, an Atlanta based wholesale energy provider. The proposal would entail the construction, in Sierra County, of a solar energy farm. The electricity produced would be sold to El Paso Electric, a Texas based public utility. The proposal, needing approval of both the school district and the county government would remove the land used from the tax rolls for a period of twenty years.