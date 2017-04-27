Sierra County Sentinel

Saturday: Free Clean Up Day County Wide

Posted on: April 27, 2017 1:36 pm
A spring cleanup day, sponsored by the city of Truth or Consequences, the city commission, and the recycling committee of the Bountiful Alliance will be offered to the public free of charge. The city is encouraging all residents to participate in the cleanup and is offering a “fee-free” day to take your residential waste to be disposed of.
•All customers will be responsible for unloading their materials
•Be aware and courteous of wait times, as they may take longer than expected
•Customers will only be allowed to take one load of refuse
All commercial waste deliveries will be at regular disposal rates that day. All residential waste items will be accepted during this time at no charge.
Get with your neighbors and clean up your city and take those unwanted items to the Transfer/Recycling Center at 601 Nadyne Court for disposal on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

