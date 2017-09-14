Sierra County Sentinel

Residents Provide Rescue, Relief to Hurricane Victims

Posted on: September 14, 2017 11:18 am
Watching the images on television of a newborn baby being floated to safety in a plastic tub, and nursing home residents sitting in waist deep water, is what Truth or Consequences resident Destiny Mitchell said moved her to act.
Across town, Chaz Glines, another Red Cross certified lifeguard, decided he couldn’t sit still and enjoy his warm, dry home while tens of thousands of people faced death and devastation in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 hurricane that hit the Texas coast Aug. 25 with record high winds and a destructive storm surge.
Three other residents, Jesse Robinson, Fishy Flores and Keelie Kink Hardin mobilized an effort to receive donated items like diapers, food, bottled water, and first aid supplies for the victims of the affected area.

