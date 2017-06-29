Sierra County Sentinel

Repeat Offender Arrested

Posted on: June 29, 2017 11:30 am
behind bars

New Mexico State Police served a search warrant at 860 West Sixth Ave. Friday morning, June 23, and arrested one person on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and drug paraphernalia.
Charges have been filed against Adrian Rea, 32, of Truth or Consequences, in Sierra County Magistrate Court following the execution of the search warrant at his home.
Agents with the State Police Investigations Bureau found meth pipes, a digital scale, numerous zip lock baggies and a spoon with residue, as well as a 20 gauge shot gun.

