Reaching Out With Love

Amid construction of a new facility, a management changeover and what has become the most widespread flu season in recent memory, Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) staff members have dug a little deeper and joined to share some Valentine’s Day love with a group of Sierra County’s most valued citizens. Spearheaded by patient activities director Gretchen Kruger, the effort engaged staff from every department and encouraged them to express their creative spirits by crafting spe-cial Valentines for residents of the New Mexico State Veterans Home (NMSVH). Wednesday, Feb-ruary 7, Kruger (above center) snagged two of the team’s crafters, Tracy Pedroncelli (left) and Victoria Luna, who took a moment from their duties to show off some of the Valentines on display in SVH’s main hallway. As of Wednesday, Kruger said the staff had completed over 110 individual messages and were nearing the goal of delivering one to each of NMSVH’s 145 veteran residents by February 14.