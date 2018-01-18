Quick Response By City Prevents Possible Disaster With Pipe Failure

With no formal action items on their January 16 regular meeting agenda, members of Truth or Consequences’ (T-or-C) Public Utility Advisory Board (PUAB) turned their primary attention toward a series of department reports.
Perhaps the most important item addressed during the session, was Water/Wastewater Department Superintendent Jesus Salayandia’s report of a “scary” failure, involving a 10-inch cast iron pipe sewer pipe at the Clancy Street lift station.
Salayandia said the main line, which services approximately 85-percent of the community, “blew out” near its base, posing a potential spill and at least a temporary shutdown. Fortunately, department crew members quickly contained and repaired the failure without either of these significant concerns being realized.