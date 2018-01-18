Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Quick Response By City Prevents Possible Disaster With Pipe Failure

Posted on: January 18, 2018 10:46 am
failed-stamp

With no formal action items on their January 16 regular meeting agenda, members of Truth or Consequences’ (T-or-C) Public Utility Advisory Board (PUAB) turned their primary attention toward a series of department reports.
Perhaps the most important item addressed during the session, was Water/Wastewater Department Superintendent Jesus Salayandia’s report of a “scary” failure, involving a 10-inch cast iron pipe sewer pipe at the Clancy Street lift station.
Salayandia said the main line, which services approximately 85-percent of the community, “blew out” near its base, posing a potential spill and at least a temporary shutdown. Fortunately, department crew members quickly contained and repaired the failure without either of these significant concerns being realized.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400