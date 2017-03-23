PUAB Urges Pass-Through Changes

Late last year, Public Utility Advisory Board (PUAB) Chairman George Szigeti suggested members reexamine the “Pass-Through” charge, which regularly appears on electric customers’ bills.
While affirming the city had established a formula to calculate the charge, Szigeti noted it had not been actively utilized since 2011, effectively maintaining a set level since that time. He further noted that the city’s solar generating system came on-line during this period and as yet had not been factored into the calculation.