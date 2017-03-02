Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Postmaster Apodaca

Posted on: March 2, 2017 1:23 pm
new postmaster martina apodaca

U.S. Postal Service officials from throughout the region joined with Sierra County postal workers and community members in applauding the appointment of Martina Apodaca as the 15th Postmaster for the City of Truth or Consequences Friday, February 24. Apodaca was sworn in during a special ceremony at the Date Street post office. On hand to share statements about their experiences with Martina and highlight her dedicated rise through the postal system were, Anthony, New Mexico Postmaster Paul Pantoja and Arizona District Operations Manager Eddie Morgan. Regional Post Office Operations Manager Robert Ponce was also in attendance to welcome participants, share a few words regarding Apodaca’s career and to formally preside over her recitation of the oath of office.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400