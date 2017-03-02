Postmaster Apodaca

U.S. Postal Service officials from throughout the region joined with Sierra County postal workers and community members in applauding the appointment of Martina Apodaca as the 15th Postmaster for the City of Truth or Consequences Friday, February 24. Apodaca was sworn in during a special ceremony at the Date Street post office. On hand to share statements about their experiences with Martina and highlight her dedicated rise through the postal system were, Anthony, New Mexico Postmaster Paul Pantoja and Arizona District Operations Manager Eddie Morgan. Regional Post Office Operations Manager Robert Ponce was also in attendance to welcome participants, share a few words regarding Apodaca’s career and to formally preside over her recitation of the oath of office.