Police Find Wanted Man Hiding Between Mattresses

Sierra County Sheriff’s Deputies ended up arresting three individuals while trying to find another at a Mercury Street address Wednesday, Oct. 4.
According to charges filed in Sierra County Magistrate Court, deputies were attempting to locate Robert Barrett Jr., 26, who had just been released from custody within recent days on a plea agreement with the state. Barrett had been charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana among some traffic violations in September of 2016.
It was upon his release that Barrett was supposed to immediately report to the Adult Probation Officer. Instead he found himself once again in trouble with the law and the subject of an active arrest and hold warrant by the department of corrections.