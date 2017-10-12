Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Police Find Wanted Man Hiding Between Mattresses

Posted on: October 12, 2017 10:34 am
Police beat

Sierra County Sheriff’s Deputies ended up arresting three individuals while trying to find another at a Mercury Street address Wednesday, Oct. 4.
According to charges filed in Sierra County Magistrate Court, deputies were attempting to locate Robert Barrett Jr., 26, who had just been released from custody within recent days on a plea agreement with the state. Barrett had been charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana among some traffic violations in September of 2016.
It was upon his release that Barrett was supposed to immediately report to the Adult Probation Officer. Instead he found himself once again in trouble with the law and the subject of an active arrest and hold warrant by the department of corrections.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400