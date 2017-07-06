Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Plan For Wolves Released

Posted on: July 6, 2017 9:07 am
wolf 1 copy

The federal agency responsible for recovering the endangered Mexican gray wolf this week released a draft revision to the Mexican Wolf Recovery Plan, after a federal judge ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to develop an updated plan by November.
The plan was last updated in 1982. State wildlife officials in the recovery areas of New Mexico and Arizona, and several environmental organizations, have taken the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) to court in recent years to force the agency to produce an updated plan. In 2016, the FWS signed a Settlement Agreement with the Arizona Game and Fish Department and Defenders of Wildlife to finalize a revised Mexican Wolf Recovery Plan by the end of November 2017.

KCHS: 575-894-2400