Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Pestak Tapped To Fill Probate Post

Posted on: October 19, 2017 11:18 am

Responding to the sudden resignation of Probate Judge Pam Smith amid a flurry of legal accusations, Sierra County Commissioners convened for a special meeting Wednesday morning, October 18. After considering a list of six proposed candidates, commissioners approved a motion to name former Sierra County Magistrate Court Judge Tom Pestak to fulfill Smith’s current term.
With chairman Ken Lyon attending by telephone, board members addressed the issue at hand. Vice-chair Frances Luna presided over the session and introduced a list of individuals who had come forward, expressing interest in serving as probate judge. Included among the candidates were former probate Judge William Robinson, Truth or Consequences Mayor Pro-Tem Sandra Whitehead, attorney Tara Edgemond, area residents Bonnie Riley and Denise Addie-Villagomez, as well as Pestak, who also served a term as probate judge from 1994 to 1998.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400