Park, Rec Discuss Upgrades

With city manager Juan Fuentes on hand, The Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) Parks and Recreation Advisory Board utilized their October 2 regular meeting to review ongoing projects and to discuss plans to upgrade the Louis Armijo Sports Complex’s (LASC) softball field.
POOL WORK PENDING
Offering a brief update on the J.A. Hodges municipal swimming pool, the city manager said efforts were underway to obtain specific quotes for a much-discussed resurfacing project. He said grants/projects coordinator Traci Burnett was in the process of securing estimates and stressed the present goal was to have firm cost projections in hand before the upcoming October 11 city commission meeting.