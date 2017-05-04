Sierra County Sentinel

Parents Charged Over Student’s Absences

Posted on: May 4, 2017 12:24 pm
The parents of two Truth or Consequences Middle School students will face a judge regarding their children’s’ excessive absences as the end of the school year nears. Charges of violating the compulsory school attendance policy have been filed in Sierra County Magistrate Court against Rosaura Mota, 42, of Arrey; and Dawn Farner, 41, and her husband Steve Farner, 48, both of T-or-C.
This is not the first time the Farner couple finds themselves going to court regarding their children’s attendance. Initial charges were filed against the couple in July of 2016, but were dismissed without prejudice due to a lack of prosecution. However, the attendance issues did not stop following the November 2016 dismissal.

