T-or-C resident Ron Fenn interrupted city commission proceedings March 28 at the conclusion of the morning’s public comments session. Fenn raised his voice to complain that a written statement he apparently submitted to city officials had not been read into the record. In response, mayor Steve Green called for an immediate recess, during which Police Chief Lee Alirez spoke with Fenn and urged him to abide by meeting protocols. On March 14 board members voted to bar Fenn from participating in public comment for two meetings.
Out Of Line
T-or-C resident Ron Fenn interrupted city commission proceedings March 28 at the conclusion of the morning’s public comments session. Fenn raised his voice to complain that a written statement he apparently submitted to city officials had not been read into the record. In response, mayor Steve Green called for an immediate recess, during which Police Chief Lee Alirez spoke with Fenn and urged him to abide by meeting protocols. On March 14 board members voted to bar Fenn from participating in public comment for two meetings.