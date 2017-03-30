Sierra County Sentinel

kchsradio

Out Of Line

Posted on: March 30, 2017 12:52 pm
city-meeting-fenn

T-or-C resident Ron Fenn interrupted city commission proceedings March 28 at the conclusion of the morning’s public comments session. Fenn raised his voice to complain that a written statement he apparently submitted to city officials had not been read into the record. In response, mayor Steve Green called for an immediate recess, during which Police Chief Lee Alirez spoke with Fenn and urged him to abide by meeting protocols. On March 14 board members voted to bar Fenn from participating in public comment for two meetings.

Filed under: 
Subscribe to the Sierra County Sentinel to read the rest of the story! Our E-subscribers are able to read the paper online first thing every Friday morning for just $39/year.
About

KCHS Radio

Advertising
Programming
Stream

Sierra County Sentinel

Advertising
Headlines
Subscriber Info / FAQs
Subscriptions
Buy A New Subscription

Manage Your Subscription

Rates (per year)

Online – $39
Local Delivery: $39
Mail Delivery: $49
Local Delivery + Online: $60
Mail Delivery + Online: $70
Local Links
County Government
City of Truth or Consequences
City of Elephant Butte
Visitor Information
Local Events
Contact Us

KCHS: 575-894-2400