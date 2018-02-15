Ordinances, Golf Course Top City Meeting

With only statements of support offered during separate and formal public hearings, Truth or Consequences (T-or-C) City Commission members unanimously approved two proposed ordinance revisions during their February 14 regular meeting.
City attorney Jay Rubin introduced both ordinances, suggesting both were outdated and problematic. He went on to detail how language utilized in the present codes could impede enforcement efforts. Rubin further explained reasonings for the integration of current state statues to revise both sections of the code in question. Through the introduction of establish language, he told commissioners the city’s regulations would be substantially clarified and more readily enforced.
•Ordinance No. 691 proposed amendments to Section 8-33 of the city codes pertaining to criminal trespass.
During public comment, local resident Sharon Eastvold supported the revisions, but questioned if the consolidating move might inhibit a property owner’s ability to seek separate legal actions for both trespassing and related property damage.