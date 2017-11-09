New Manager: Barrera Returns To SEC

The Sierra Electric Cooperative (SEC) Board of Trustees announced earlier this week that they have hired Sierra County local Denise Barrera for the position of General Manager effective December 1, 2017. The Board of Trustees recognized Barrera’s ability to quickly understand concepts, identify and solve problems, implement operational efficiency and build a productive team of employees.
Barrera started her career in the rural electric cooperative industry at Sierra Electric Cooperative in 1979 as office manager. In 1987, she left SEC and spent the following 27 years employed at Cooperative Services Incorporated (CSI) and Columbus Electric Cooperative in Deming, NM. Throughout those years she gained the experience necessary to achieve leadership positions at both employers. Barrera held positions such as Manager of Customer Support, Finance Manager, IT Manager, Mapping Manager and Assistant General Manager.
Barrera currently resides in Elephant Butte, however has ties with communities throughout the SEC territory. She started her elementary education in Truth or Consequences before moving to South America and then Maryland as a youth. The time she spent in South America led to her fluency in the Spanish language. Barrera returned to Truth or Consequences to finish out her high school education.