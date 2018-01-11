Sierra County Sentinel

New Interim CEO Welcomed At SVH

Posted on: January 11, 2018 12:05 pm
Sierra Vista Hospital (SVH) governing board members were introduced to David Faulkner, who Quorum Health Resources (QHR) authorities said had been selected to take over interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) responsibilities for the facility.
Tom Dandridge, who has been handling the CEO post since QHR was contracted last September, had informed authorities of his desire to leave the post for personal reasons several weeks ago. This prompted an initial search for a replacement, which progressed significantly before Dandridge experienced a health issue that recently resulted in his being hospitalized for a short period.
To accommodate Dandridge’s desires, board members were told QHR officials completed the search and selected Faulkner from a list of potential candidates. It was noted that Faulkner brings more than 25 years of experience as a CEO to his post with SVH.

